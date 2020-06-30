All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

24758 Grand Harbor Dr

24758 Grand Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24758 Grand Harbor Drive, Houston, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Working with us.

We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

________________________________
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

2" Faux wood blinds

Ceiling fans

Wood style flooring

Gourmet Kitchens with slab granite countertops and designer tile backsplashes

Islands with under mount sinks

Stainless steel appliance package

Spacious closets with built-in shelving

Full-size washers and dryers in every home

Attached 1 car garages available

Pre-wired Intrusion Alarms

Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans

Two and three bedroom townhomes

Luxury bathroom finishes include granite countertops and wood framed mirrors

Garden tub

Stand up showers

Private Balconies and Patios

Courtyard features lush landscaping with large trees

Natural arbor with ample green space

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Conference room with TV and connectivity

Business center with Wi-Fi printers

Built-in computer desk

Game room with billiards

Refreshing pool with poolside cabanas and tanning deck

Outdoor putting green

Resident outdoor lounge with flat screen TVs and gas grills

Playground

Fully equipped fitness club

Private spinning and cardio room

Pet park

Award winning Katy ISD schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24758 Grand Harbor Dr have any available units?
24758 Grand Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24758 Grand Harbor Dr have?
Some of 24758 Grand Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24758 Grand Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24758 Grand Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24758 Grand Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24758 Grand Harbor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24758 Grand Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24758 Grand Harbor Dr offers parking.
Does 24758 Grand Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24758 Grand Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24758 Grand Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 24758 Grand Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 24758 Grand Harbor Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 24758 Grand Harbor Dr has accessible units.
Does 24758 Grand Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24758 Grand Harbor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

