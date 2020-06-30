24758 Grand Harbor Dr

Amenities

Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.



Apartment Amenities



2" Faux wood blinds



Ceiling fans



Wood style flooring



Gourmet Kitchens with slab granite countertops and designer tile backsplashes



Islands with under mount sinks



Stainless steel appliance package



Spacious closets with built-in shelving



Full-size washers and dryers in every home



Attached 1 car garages available



Pre-wired Intrusion Alarms



Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans



Two and three bedroom townhomes



Luxury bathroom finishes include granite countertops and wood framed mirrors



Garden tub



Stand up showers



Private Balconies and Patios



Courtyard features lush landscaping with large trees



Natural arbor with ample green space



Community Amenities



Conference room with TV and connectivity



Business center with Wi-Fi printers



Built-in computer desk



Game room with billiards



Refreshing pool with poolside cabanas and tanning deck



Outdoor putting green



Resident outdoor lounge with flat screen TVs and gas grills



Playground



Fully equipped fitness club



Private spinning and cardio room



Pet park



Award winning Katy ISD schools