24758 Grand Harbor Dr

Working with us.
We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.
Apartment Amenities
2" Faux wood blinds
Ceiling fans
Wood style flooring
Gourmet Kitchens with slab granite countertops and designer tile backsplashes
Islands with under mount sinks
Stainless steel appliance package
Spacious closets with built-in shelving
Full-size washers and dryers in every home
Attached 1 car garages available
Pre-wired Intrusion Alarms
Spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans
Two and three bedroom townhomes
Luxury bathroom finishes include granite countertops and wood framed mirrors
Garden tub
Stand up showers
Private Balconies and Patios
Courtyard features lush landscaping with large trees
Natural arbor with ample green space
Community Amenities
Conference room with TV and connectivity
Business center with Wi-Fi printers
Built-in computer desk
Game room with billiards
Refreshing pool with poolside cabanas and tanning deck
Outdoor putting green
Resident outdoor lounge with flat screen TVs and gas grills
Playground
Fully equipped fitness club
Private spinning and cardio room
Pet park
Award winning Katy ISD schools