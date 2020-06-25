All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:19 AM

24514 Sunny Glen Dr

24514 Sunny Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24514 Sunny Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77336
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24514 Sunny Glen Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1550
Security Deposit: $1350
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1652
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances:

Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the next to call this recently renovated property home! This beauty comes with recently installed gorgeous tile and carpet floors throughout the house. The open kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space. It features the stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. The spacious 3 bedrooms come with comfy carpet floors. Great view of Lake Houston across the street from the living room, master, and bedroom! 2 baths, the huge master bath has double vanities, spacious walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet! Covered, illuminated patio in the fenced backyard and much more! It won't last long, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5400568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24514 Sunny Glen Dr have any available units?
24514 Sunny Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24514 Sunny Glen Dr have?
Some of 24514 Sunny Glen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24514 Sunny Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24514 Sunny Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24514 Sunny Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24514 Sunny Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 24514 Sunny Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 24514 Sunny Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 24514 Sunny Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24514 Sunny Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24514 Sunny Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 24514 Sunny Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24514 Sunny Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 24514 Sunny Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24514 Sunny Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24514 Sunny Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.

