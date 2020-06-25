Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

24514 Sunny Glen Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



Price: $1550

Security Deposit: $1350

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1652

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances:



Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the next to call this recently renovated property home! This beauty comes with recently installed gorgeous tile and carpet floors throughout the house. The open kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space. It features the stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. The spacious 3 bedrooms come with comfy carpet floors. Great view of Lake Houston across the street from the living room, master, and bedroom! 2 baths, the huge master bath has double vanities, spacious walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet! Covered, illuminated patio in the fenced backyard and much more! It won't last long, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

