Amenities
24514 Sunny Glen Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Price: $1550
Security Deposit: $1350
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1652
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances:
Extras: Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the next to call this recently renovated property home! This beauty comes with recently installed gorgeous tile and carpet floors throughout the house. The open kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and granite countertop space. It features the stove, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. The spacious 3 bedrooms come with comfy carpet floors. Great view of Lake Houston across the street from the living room, master, and bedroom! 2 baths, the huge master bath has double vanities, spacious walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet! Covered, illuminated patio in the fenced backyard and much more! It won't last long, SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
