24503 Folkstone Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Cinco Ranch lifestyle, fabulous starter townhome is the builder's former model home, Corner lot near walking trails and lake. Wood flooring, dining room and kitchen with tile. The kitchen has 2 pantries (one is a large walk-in), granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. all bedroom Upstairs, great master bedroom with a large bathroom with dual sinks & separate shower & tub. Two spacious Boy & girl bedrooms with walk-in closets with the hallway bathroom. ceiling fans. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included.