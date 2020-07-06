All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:04 AM

24503 Folkstone Circle

24503 Folkstone Cir · No Longer Available
Location

24503 Folkstone Cir, Houston, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Cinco Ranch lifestyle, fabulous starter townhome is the builder's former model home, Corner lot near walking trails and lake. Wood flooring, dining room and kitchen with tile. The kitchen has 2 pantries (one is a large walk-in), granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. all bedroom Upstairs, great master bedroom with a large bathroom with dual sinks & separate shower & tub. Two spacious Boy & girl bedrooms with walk-in closets with the hallway bathroom. ceiling fans. Washer, dryer & refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24503 Folkstone Circle have any available units?
24503 Folkstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24503 Folkstone Circle have?
Some of 24503 Folkstone Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24503 Folkstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24503 Folkstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24503 Folkstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 24503 Folkstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 24503 Folkstone Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24503 Folkstone Circle offers parking.
Does 24503 Folkstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24503 Folkstone Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24503 Folkstone Circle have a pool?
No, 24503 Folkstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 24503 Folkstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 24503 Folkstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24503 Folkstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24503 Folkstone Circle has units with dishwashers.

