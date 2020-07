Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access elevator 24hr maintenance conference room game room hot tub key fob access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.Call us today for more information! Sleek-upscale-aesthetic. We offer the premier location for luxury living in Houston, TX. Open layouts coupled with elegant features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle which can only be found at 24Eleven Washington. Living here means you will be less than four miles from Houston's Museum District, home to 11 renowned institutions, including The Museum of Fine Arts, The Houston Museum of Natural Science, and the Menil Collection. With the Washington Corridor and Midtown Houston at your fingertips, you will love calling 2411 Washington your home.