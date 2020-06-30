All apartments in Houston
2406 Arabelle Street
2406 Arabelle Street

2406 Arabelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Arabelle Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This spectacular townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Cottage Grove! The open floor concept features, soaring ceilings, recess lights, wood floors, surround sound, and plantation shutters. The first floor offers a foyer, large enough to convert as an office, a large bedroom with its private bathroom, and an incredible view of the spiral staircase looking up. The grand room includes a charming fireplace, a spacious covered balcony, and custom built-in cabinets. The chef's kitchen offers a dry bar, granite countertops, custom built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large kitchen island. There's definitely more than enough space to host a large gathering. Just wait, theres more! The third floor features the large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, two nice size bedrooms with ample size closets, and the wonderful view of the dome! All appliances and water filtration system is included! This beauty is walking distance to fine dining, entertainment, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Arabelle Street have any available units?
2406 Arabelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Arabelle Street have?
Some of 2406 Arabelle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Arabelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Arabelle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Arabelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Arabelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2406 Arabelle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Arabelle Street offers parking.
Does 2406 Arabelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Arabelle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Arabelle Street have a pool?
No, 2406 Arabelle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Arabelle Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2406 Arabelle Street has accessible units.
Does 2406 Arabelle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Arabelle Street has units with dishwashers.

