2406 Arabelle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

This spectacular townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Cottage Grove! The open floor concept features, soaring ceilings, recess lights, wood floors, surround sound, and plantation shutters. The first floor offers a foyer, large enough to convert as an office, a large bedroom with its private bathroom, and an incredible view of the spiral staircase looking up. The grand room includes a charming fireplace, a spacious covered balcony, and custom built-in cabinets. The chef's kitchen offers a dry bar, granite countertops, custom built cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large kitchen island. There's definitely more than enough space to host a large gathering. Just wait, theres more! The third floor features the large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, two nice size bedrooms with ample size closets, and the wonderful view of the dome! All appliances and water filtration system is included! This beauty is walking distance to fine dining, entertainment, and parks.