2387 Crescent Park Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1431e0074 ---- Beautiful townhouse, ready for move in! This unit boasts high ceilings and an open floor plan. No carpet! Neutral fresh paint throughout as well as hardwoods. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, loads of cabinet and counter space as well as fridge included. Nice patio is right off the living room. Beautiful brick fireplace and built-ins. Large master bedroom with luxurious master bath. Two car garage and plenty of street parking! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222 Fridge Included Stainless Appliances