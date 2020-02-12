2384 COMMERCE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Modern Townhome in East Downtown - Modern townhome on Commerce St located within walking distance of Minute Maid Park, the BBVA Compass Stadium, Downtown, and EADO. This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom corner unit has one of the few private gated front door entries in the community, high ceilings with an abundance of natural light, white washed oak wood flooring, LED lighting, Nest thermostats, a second floor balcony, and a rooftop deck for watching the beautiful Texas sunrises and sunsets. The modern kitchen features Silestone counters, a stainless steel range hood, top of the line Bosch appliances, a wine fridge, and a breakfast bar. The gorgeous master suite is equipped with a spacious walk-in closet, dual vanities, and dual showers with an enclosed tub. Enjoy easy commutes via U.S. 69, I-45, and I-10.



