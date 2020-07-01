2330 Main Street

Amenities

So you have just become President! That’s cool. Nobody saw that coming. Little does anybody know you got a little help from the Canadians (since they really wanted you to win). But so what? A little collusion never hurt anyone! Anyways, now that you’re President of the local City Council, everything is awesome.



To reward yourself, you have decided to re-direct some of the allocated funds that were supposed to go to that stupid christmas party to pay for your own luxury Houston apartment! Corruption Shmarruption! How else are you going to do your immensely valuable Presidential work without those ceramic tile floors, of quartz countertops, or luxury pool? Exactly right! So come check out your new home.



Quick Notes



Pricing listed already factors in specials like free months/weeks.



Units come unfurnished. The pictures are of a model unit to see how it would look furnished (and if you had a super awesome interior designer)



Apartments use freaky alien technology to change prices frequently. Similar to how hotels and airlines work.



We find people apartments professionally. It’s super cool.



We are also really good at helping people who are moving to Houston.



We are free to work with!



Apartments are pet friendly!



Tacos. Tacos are awesome.



Apartment Amenities



Keyless Entry System



Hardwood Floors



Stained Concrete Floors



Granite Countertops



Gas Stoves



Stainless Steel Appliances



Glass Backsplash



Wine Refrigerators



Brushed Nickel Finishes



Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms and Living Rooms



Balconies



Store Front Windows



Walk In Closets with Wood Shelving



Separate Standing Showers



Rain Showerheads



Framed Bathroom Mirrors



Washers and Dryers



USB Charging Ports



Bluetooth Surround Systems



Community Amenities



Guest Parking



Resident Lounge



Separate Cardio and Free Weight Fitness Centers



Resort Style Relaxation Pool with Grilling Stations



Open–Air Outdoor Living Room



Cyber Café



Conference Room



USB Charging Ports



Electric Vehicle Charging Stations



Urban Pet Park



Pet Grooming Center



Keyless Entry System



Reserved Parking Available



Bike Storage Area



Gourmet Coffee Bar



Package Acceptance



Valet Dry Cleaning



Need a new apartment?



We are Taco Street Houston. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we’re free to work with. How cool is that?