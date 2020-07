Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED GARAGE APARTMENT. DON'T MISS THIS COZY UNIT TUCKED AWAY JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL THIS SPACE HOME! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH NEW FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WINDOW TREATMENTS THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY UPDATED BATH ROOM WITH A LINEN CLOSET. DON'T MISS THIS JEM OF A SPACE. ELETRICITY AND WATER INCLUDED.... CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY THIS UNIT WON'T LAST LONG.