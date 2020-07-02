All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:04 PM

2319 Lucas Street

2319 Lucas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Lucas Street, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Home has been completely renovated, everything is new! Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, all electrical, plumbing, flooring and structural are new and includes all appliances. Home is so new, some appliances still have wrappers on them! Only 5 minutes from downtown, extremely close to 59, I-10, 45 and 610 in the heart of 5th ward. Walking distance from Dogan Elementary School and Liberty Road Head Start Center. Also, on the local bus line. Very quiet and safe neighborhood with very nice neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Lucas Street have any available units?
2319 Lucas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Lucas Street have?
Some of 2319 Lucas Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Lucas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Lucas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Lucas Street pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Lucas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2319 Lucas Street offer parking?
No, 2319 Lucas Street does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Lucas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Lucas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Lucas Street have a pool?
No, 2319 Lucas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Lucas Street have accessible units?
No, 2319 Lucas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Lucas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Lucas Street has units with dishwashers.

