All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2315 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2315 Main Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:36 AM

2315 Main Street

2315 N Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2315 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009
Northside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
valet service
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

  Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.

>>>>>>>> So you've just become President! That's cool. Nobody saw that coming. Little does anybody know you got a little help from the Canadians (since they really wanted you to win). But so what? A little collusion never hurt anyone! Anyways, now that you're President of the local City Council, everything is awesome. 

  To reward yourself, you've decided to re-direct some of the allocated funds that were supposed to go to that stupid christmas party to pay for your own luxury Houston apartment! Corruption Shmarruption! How else are you going to do your immensely valuable Presidential work without those ceramic tile floors, of quartz countertops, or luxury pool? Exactly right! So come check out your new home. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Keyless Entry System

Hardwood Floors

Stained Concrete Floors

Granite Countertops

Gas Stoves

Stainless Steel Appliances

Glass Backsplash

Wine Refrigerators

Brushed Nickel Finishes

Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms and Living Rooms

Balconies

Store Front Windows

Walk In Closets with Wood Shelving

Separate Standing Showers

Rain Showerheads

Framed Bathroom Mirrors

Washers and Dryers

USB Charging Ports

Bluetooth Surround Systems

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Guest Parking

Resident Lounge

Separate Cardio and Free Weight Fitness Centers

Resort Style Relaxation Pool with Grilling Stations

OpenAir Outdoor Living Room

Cyber Café

Conference Room

USB Charging Ports

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Urban Pet Park

Pet Grooming Center

Keyless Entry System

Reserved Parking Available

Bike Storage Area

Gourmet Coffee Bar

Package Acceptance

Valet Dry Cleaning

Complimentary WiFi in Amenity Areas

Print, Fax, and Scanning Ability

Guest Suite

Recycling

Freight Elevator and Loading Dock

Apartment Butler Concierge Services

4-Hour Emergency Maintenance

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Main Street have any available units?
2315 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Main Street have?
Some of 2315 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Main Street offers parking.
Does 2315 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 2315 Main Street has a pool.
Does 2315 Main Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2315 Main Street has accessible units.
Does 2315 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
1901 Richmond Ave
1901 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Columns at Westchase
3354 Rogerdale Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston