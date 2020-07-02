2315 Main Street

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Keyless Entry System
Hardwood Floors
Stained Concrete Floors
Granite Countertops
Gas Stoves
Stainless Steel Appliances
Glass Backsplash
Wine Refrigerators
Brushed Nickel Finishes
Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms and Living Rooms
Balconies
Store Front Windows
Walk In Closets with Wood Shelving
Separate Standing Showers
Rain Showerheads
Framed Bathroom Mirrors
Washers and Dryers
USB Charging Ports
Bluetooth Surround Systems
Community Amenities
Guest Parking
Resident Lounge
Separate Cardio and Free Weight Fitness Centers
Resort Style Relaxation Pool with Grilling Stations
OpenAir Outdoor Living Room
Cyber Café
Conference Room
USB Charging Ports
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Urban Pet Park
Pet Grooming Center
Keyless Entry System
Reserved Parking Available
Bike Storage Area
Gourmet Coffee Bar
Package Acceptance
Valet Dry Cleaning
Complimentary WiFi in Amenity Areas
Print, Fax, and Scanning Ability
Guest Suite
Recycling
Freight Elevator and Loading Dock
Apartment Butler Concierge Services
4-Hour Emergency Maintenance