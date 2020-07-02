All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2312 Winrock Boulevard

2312 Winrock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Winrock Boulevard, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome is minutes from the Galleria and the Energy Corridor and has been updated with Quartz counter tops, new carpet, tile and paint! All kitchen appliances and a modern, stackable washer &amp;amp; dryer are included! Hardwood flooring in the dining/living room combo area with direct access to the large, shaded patio which has extra storage and a tandem garage. Two spacious bedrooms and full bath on the second floor and extra storage space throughout! Property has a playground, clubhouse, swimming pool and is close to the bus line, major shopping, grocery stores and restaurants! *Small pets considered *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income **Lease by July 15th, receive $150 off of 1st month rent on a 12 month lease!!!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Winrock Boulevard have any available units?
2312 Winrock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Winrock Boulevard have?
Some of 2312 Winrock Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Winrock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Winrock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Winrock Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Winrock Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Winrock Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Winrock Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2312 Winrock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Winrock Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Winrock Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Winrock Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2312 Winrock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2312 Winrock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Winrock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Winrock Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

