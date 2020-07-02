2312 Winrock Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool garage pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome is minutes from the Galleria and the Energy Corridor and has been updated with Quartz counter tops, new carpet, tile and paint! All kitchen appliances and a modern, stackable washer &amp; dryer are included! Hardwood flooring in the dining/living room combo area with direct access to the large, shaded patio which has extra storage and a tandem garage. Two spacious bedrooms and full bath on the second floor and extra storage space throughout! Property has a playground, clubhouse, swimming pool and is close to the bus line, major shopping, grocery stores and restaurants! *Small pets considered *Good credit, no evictions/broken leases, 3x the rent in gross income **Lease by July 15th, receive $150 off of 1st month rent on a 12 month lease!!!*