2306 Potomac Drive

2306 Potomac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Potomac Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Light and bright updated, executive town home. Large living and dining areas. Wet bar. Master bedroom down. Master bath has double sinks, tub and sep. shower. Remodeled. Granite counter tops. Electric cooktop, oven and microwave. Walk in closets. Lots of storage, Cathedral Ceiling in living room. Upstairs family room with built in bookshelves. Close to Galleria. Walking distance of TH Rogers and Briargrove Elementary. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Texas. 4th bedroom could be office/study.New construction in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Potomac Drive have any available units?
2306 Potomac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Potomac Drive have?
Some of 2306 Potomac Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Potomac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Potomac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Potomac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Potomac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2306 Potomac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Potomac Drive offers parking.
Does 2306 Potomac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Potomac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Potomac Drive have a pool?
No, 2306 Potomac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Potomac Drive have accessible units?
No, 2306 Potomac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Potomac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Potomac Drive has units with dishwashers.

