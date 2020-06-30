22777 Franz Road

Amenities

gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

The grand parkway was designed just for you with all the comfort youâd expect and the conveniences you deserve. The moment you drive up, youâll see why this resort-style community with beautiful architectural design and lavish landscape is worth coming home to. Our unique location also provides easy access to medical services, shopping, fine dining and a variety of entertainment. we offer the lifestyle you deserve. a grand place to call home for seniors age 55 and up! With a wonderful location close to dining, shopping and entertainment yet just outside of hectic city life and a long list of luxurious amenities to ensure every need is met and everyday is grand.