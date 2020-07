Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport parking

Gorgeous townhome, 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, w/ open floor plan and lot of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen w/ new SS refrigerator and dishwasher, granite countertops, custom made cabinet doors. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master includes a vanity and a nice balcony. Private back patio with storage room and access to a covered 2-car carport. Zoned to Spring Branch schools with easy access to Beltway 8, 290, Energy Corridor, Memorial City Mall and Town and Country Village.