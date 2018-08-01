All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019

22630 Colonial Pkwy

22630 Colonial Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

22630 Colonial Parkway, Houston, TX 77449

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Looking for that new apartment?

Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?

Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info

___________________________________________________________
Remember that time when you were much younger. Your formative years, if you will. When mom took you to the store to buy your favorite thing ever. Pokemon cards. You were already a master collector, game master, and you even were nerdy enough to get that MissingNo glitch. Nerd. Anyways, that one thing had always been eluding you. But not today.You still remember the sweaty palms, the rapid heart beats, and the feverish gaze of your best friend as you opened up that auspicious deck of cards. In it, you flick through nameless card after nameless card.

Until it happened. Years of prayer to various deities, dozens of pagan rituals, and occasional sacrifice or two paid off. The unmistakable red holographic sheen that bordered the flaming red dinosaur dragon thing known as Charizard appeared. You stood there in stunned silence as your peers gazed at you with a mix of envy and disbelief. You now possess the holiest of holy Pokemon grails. Holographic F*#&$(ing Charizard. Anyways, why am I ranting about this? Because that's what renting this wonderful modern Houston apartment feels like. Believe me.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment & Community Amenities

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Central Air

Courtyards with Pet Stations

Hot Tub/Spa

Playground

Shuffleboard

24-Hour Fitness Center

Clubhouse

Cyber Cafe

Off-Street Parking

Pool Cabana with Outdoor Kitchen & TV

Smoke-Free Building

Complimentary WiFi in Common Areas

Garage

On-Site Laundry Facility

Private Resident Lounge

Storage Unit

Catering Kitchen

Controlled Access

Gated Community

Patio/Balcony

Resort-Style Pool

Theatre Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22630 Colonial Pkwy have any available units?
22630 Colonial Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22630 Colonial Pkwy have?
Some of 22630 Colonial Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22630 Colonial Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
22630 Colonial Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22630 Colonial Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 22630 Colonial Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 22630 Colonial Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 22630 Colonial Pkwy offers parking.
Does 22630 Colonial Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22630 Colonial Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22630 Colonial Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 22630 Colonial Pkwy has a pool.
Does 22630 Colonial Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 22630 Colonial Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 22630 Colonial Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 22630 Colonial Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

