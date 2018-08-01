22630 Colonial Pkwy

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access media room

Looking for that new apartment?



Yeah, I know. You're tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you?



Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that's us. Taco Street Locating. We're like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we're super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don't know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info



___________________________________________________________

Remember that time when you were much younger. Your formative years, if you will. When mom took you to the store to buy your favorite thing ever. Pokemon cards. You were already a master collector, game master, and you even were nerdy enough to get that MissingNo glitch. Nerd. Anyways, that one thing had always been eluding you. But not today.You still remember the sweaty palms, the rapid heart beats, and the feverish gaze of your best friend as you opened up that auspicious deck of cards. In it, you flick through nameless card after nameless card.



Until it happened. Years of prayer to various deities, dozens of pagan rituals, and occasional sacrifice or two paid off. The unmistakable red holographic sheen that bordered the flaming red dinosaur dragon thing known as Charizard appeared. You stood there in stunned silence as your peers gazed at you with a mix of envy and disbelief. You now possess the holiest of holy Pokemon grails. Holographic F*#&$(ing Charizard. Anyways, why am I ranting about this? Because that's what renting this wonderful modern Houston apartment feels like. Believe me.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment & Community Amenities



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Central Air



Courtyards with Pet Stations



Hot Tub/Spa



Playground



Shuffleboard



24-Hour Fitness Center



Clubhouse



Cyber Cafe



Off-Street Parking



Pool Cabana with Outdoor Kitchen & TV



Smoke-Free Building



Complimentary WiFi in Common Areas



Garage



On-Site Laundry Facility



Private Resident Lounge



Storage Unit



Catering Kitchen



Controlled Access



Gated Community



Patio/Balcony



Resort-Style Pool



Theatre Room