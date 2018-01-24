All apartments in Houston
2218 W Main Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:02 PM

2218 W Main Street

2218 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

2218 West Main Street, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This Upper Kirby bungalow has been expertly remodeled and maintained! The wide front porch greets you with a marvelous porch swing and lots of room for plants or other furniture. There are gorgeous oak hardwood floors, a kitchen, fit for a chef with space for lots of equipment storage. Auto driveway gate and garage door opener make coming home easy. A sophisticated alarm system is available. Easy commute to downtown or med center, this central location in Upper Kirby allows you to enjoy some of the city's best restaurants, with a short walk! Charming and beautiful neighborhood for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 W Main Street have any available units?
2218 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 W Main Street have?
Some of 2218 W Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
2218 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 2218 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2218 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 2218 W Main Street offers parking.
Does 2218 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 W Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 2218 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 2218 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 2218 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 W Main Street has units with dishwashers.

