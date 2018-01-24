2218 W Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This Upper Kirby bungalow has been expertly remodeled and maintained! The wide front porch greets you with a marvelous porch swing and lots of room for plants or other furniture. There are gorgeous oak hardwood floors, a kitchen, fit for a chef with space for lots of equipment storage. Auto driveway gate and garage door opener make coming home easy. A sophisticated alarm system is available. Easy commute to downtown or med center, this central location in Upper Kirby allows you to enjoy some of the city's best restaurants, with a short walk! Charming and beautiful neighborhood for you to enjoy!