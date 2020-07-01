2211 Austin Street

Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this immaculately maintained 2BR/2.5 Bath townhome, in a small, gated community, centrally located in the heart of midtown just minutes from Downtown, the museum district and all the restaurants and night life in Midtown. Just 5 blocks away from the Toyota Center, walk to the next Rocket's game. With the McGowen Station Light rail stop a mere 8 min walk, one can easily take the MetroRail to downtown or Medical Center. Combine that with convenient access to 59, 288 and 45, this home is perfect for the Houston commuterThis large 2,318 sq ft townhome sports a large master suite with walk-in closet and duel sinks and showers. The 4th floor loft can be used as an office/library or easily converted into a 3rd bedroom.This home was NOT flooded in Harvey!