All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2205 McKinney St Apt 511.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2205 McKinney St Apt 511
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:57 PM

2205 McKinney St Apt 511

2205 Mckinney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2205 Mckinney Street, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
key fob access
smart home Schlage keyless entry. RARE 2 assigned gated garage parking spaces and large storage closet included! Top floor unit at historic Herrin Lofts, located in highly desired EADO! 1bed/1bath unit has open floor plan, stained cement floors and open cement ceilings. Beautiful finishes in kitchen and baths. Cozy private balcony with views to the east and overlooking common courtyard below. Large bedroom and ensuite bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet.

For more details please reach Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com

For more details please reach Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com

For more details please reach Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com

(RLNE5653781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 have any available units?
2205 McKinney St Apt 511 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 have?
Some of 2205 McKinney St Apt 511's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 currently offering any rent specials?
2205 McKinney St Apt 511 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 is pet friendly.
Does 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 offer parking?
Yes, 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 offers parking.
Does 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 have a pool?
No, 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 does not have a pool.
Does 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 have accessible units?
No, 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 McKinney St Apt 511 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St
Houston, TX 77081
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston