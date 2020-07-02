2205 McKinney St Apt 511

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage key fob access

smart home Schlage keyless entry. RARE 2 assigned gated garage parking spaces and large storage closet included! Top floor unit at historic Herrin Lofts, located in highly desired EADO! 1bed/1bath unit has open floor plan, stained cement floors and open cement ceilings. Beautiful finishes in kitchen and baths. Cozy private balcony with views to the east and overlooking common courtyard below. Large bedroom and ensuite bath with dual sinks and walk-in closet.



For more details please reach Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com



For more details please reach Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com



For more details please reach Johnson Albert via: albert23514 (AT) gmail DOT com



(RLNE5653781)