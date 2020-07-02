All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:28 PM

2204 Whitney St

2204 Whitney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Whitney Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Stunning Townhome in Montrose! - Truly unique contemporary Townhome in a prime area of Montrose! Unbelieve roof top deck will make entertaining a breeze! Gorgeous floor to ceiling windows bring light in throughout the home. Open living floor plan is great for dinners and guest stays. Home features two patios, one off the living room and one off the dining area. The kitchen has a built in fridge, commercial style gas range, stainless appliances, pendent light and a large island with plenty of seating. Nice sized bedrooms. Breezy roof top patio can be used year round. Built in grill!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE5074281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Whitney St have any available units?
2204 Whitney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Whitney St have?
Some of 2204 Whitney St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Whitney St currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Whitney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Whitney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Whitney St is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Whitney St offer parking?
No, 2204 Whitney St does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Whitney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Whitney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Whitney St have a pool?
No, 2204 Whitney St does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Whitney St have accessible units?
No, 2204 Whitney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Whitney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Whitney St does not have units with dishwashers.

