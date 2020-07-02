2204 Whitney St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Townhome in Montrose! - Truly unique contemporary Townhome in a prime area of Montrose! Unbelieve roof top deck will make entertaining a breeze! Gorgeous floor to ceiling windows bring light in throughout the home. Open living floor plan is great for dinners and guest stays. Home features two patios, one off the living room and one off the dining area. The kitchen has a built in fridge, commercial style gas range, stainless appliances, pendent light and a large island with plenty of seating. Nice sized bedrooms. Breezy roof top patio can be used year round. Built in grill!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA



