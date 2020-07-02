All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:15 AM

21526 Little Wolf Dr

21526 Little Wolf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21526 Little Wolf Dr, Houston, TX 77532
Lake Houston

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
21526 Little Wolf Dr Available 09/15/19 21526 Little Wolf - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove dishwasher, disposal

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: HEY! Stop to see this nice home perfectly located near Lake Houston, Indian Shores Golf Course, Dwight D. Eisenhower Park, Alexander Deussen Park & a variety of shopping centers. Great open floor plan, spacious bedrooms & bathrooms. Along with so much more, submit your application TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4233588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21526 Little Wolf Dr have any available units?
21526 Little Wolf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21526 Little Wolf Dr have?
Some of 21526 Little Wolf Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21526 Little Wolf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21526 Little Wolf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21526 Little Wolf Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21526 Little Wolf Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 21526 Little Wolf Dr offer parking?
No, 21526 Little Wolf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21526 Little Wolf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21526 Little Wolf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21526 Little Wolf Dr have a pool?
No, 21526 Little Wolf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21526 Little Wolf Dr have accessible units?
No, 21526 Little Wolf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21526 Little Wolf Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21526 Little Wolf Dr has units with dishwashers.

