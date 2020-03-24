All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

215 Chimney Rock Road

215 Chimney Rock Road
Location

215 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
Fantastic opportunity to lease this never flooded 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a circular driveway out front. This spectacular peaceful home is zoned to Spring Branch ISD. Living room, kitchen with granite and breakfast area on first floor with open floor plan and lots of windows over looking the spacious backyard. You'll feel like you're in a lush country setting in the fenced backyard perfect for family gatherings. Huge master with gorgeous master bath on the first floor across from the study. Just minutes from I-10, the Galleria, Memorial Park, 610 and Downtown. Call for showing details and ask about our No Security Deposit program!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Chimney Rock Road have any available units?
215 Chimney Rock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 215 Chimney Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
215 Chimney Rock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Chimney Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 215 Chimney Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 215 Chimney Rock Road offer parking?
No, 215 Chimney Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 215 Chimney Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Chimney Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Chimney Rock Road have a pool?
No, 215 Chimney Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 215 Chimney Rock Road have accessible units?
No, 215 Chimney Rock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Chimney Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Chimney Rock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Chimney Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Chimney Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

