215 Chimney Rock Road

Fantastic opportunity to lease this never flooded 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a circular driveway out front. This spectacular peaceful home is zoned to Spring Branch ISD. Living room, kitchen with granite and breakfast area on first floor with open floor plan and lots of windows over looking the spacious backyard. You'll feel like you're in a lush country setting in the fenced backyard perfect for family gatherings. Huge master with gorgeous master bath on the first floor across from the study. Just minutes from I-10, the Galleria, Memorial Park, 610 and Downtown. Call for showing details and ask about our No Security Deposit program!