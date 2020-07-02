2131 Thicket Ridge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Spectacular Mediterranean Stucco custom built two story Kickerillo home located in the much sought after Thicket Ridge Lane inside the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway manned gated Community in the Energy Corridor & close to the Village School & zones to Barbara Bush Elementary School. This immaculate 4 bed home has 2 bedrooms down - great for young children or visitors who do not want to use the stairs, 3/1 bath, large 3 car garage, 2 living rooms with gas log fire, study with glass doors, open plan gourmet kitchen with lots of cupboards & prep space, gas cook top, large dining room looking out to the pool & a stunning game room up stairs. Large utility room. This elegant elevated home has been well maintained with over $25,000 in new paint, $6,600 in new carpet & $16,000 in recent paved driveway. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included in the lease price