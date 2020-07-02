All apartments in Houston
2131 Thicket Ridge Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:19 AM

2131 Thicket Ridge Lane

2131 Thicket Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Thicket Ridge Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Spectacular Mediterranean Stucco custom built two story Kickerillo home located in the much sought after Thicket Ridge Lane inside the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway manned gated Community in the Energy Corridor & close to the Village School & zones to Barbara Bush Elementary School. This immaculate 4 bed home has 2 bedrooms down - great for young children or visitors who do not want to use the stairs, 3/1 bath, large 3 car garage, 2 living rooms with gas log fire, study with glass doors, open plan gourmet kitchen with lots of cupboards & prep space, gas cook top, large dining room looking out to the pool & a stunning game room up stairs. Large utility room. This elegant elevated home has been well maintained with over $25,000 in new paint, $6,600 in new carpet & $16,000 in recent paved driveway. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included in the lease price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane have any available units?
2131 Thicket Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane have?
Some of 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Thicket Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Thicket Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

