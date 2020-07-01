Rent Calculator
2122 Tandy Park Way
2122 Tandy Park Way
2122 Tandy Park Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2122 Tandy Park Way, Houston, TX 77047
Central Southwest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Supra is located on the front door. Do not forget to lock all doors, and leave behind a business card.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 Tandy Park Way have any available units?
2122 Tandy Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2122 Tandy Park Way have?
Some of 2122 Tandy Park Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2122 Tandy Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
2122 Tandy Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 Tandy Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 2122 Tandy Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 2122 Tandy Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 2122 Tandy Park Way offers parking.
Does 2122 Tandy Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 Tandy Park Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 Tandy Park Way have a pool?
No, 2122 Tandy Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 2122 Tandy Park Way have accessible units?
No, 2122 Tandy Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 Tandy Park Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 Tandy Park Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
