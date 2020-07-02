2121 Pinegate

Amenities

So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those kool-aid, all of your wives are now my wives kind of cults. This one is far more practical. This cult is dedicated to something truly serene and beautiful. Something really worth praising divinity.



Ramen.



Not the cup noodle type, but the real hearty slurp your heart out type. Your noodly acolytes regularly sing the praises of well seasoned fatty pork broth and shun those who slurp in silence. Unfortunately, your group doesn’t quite have enough people to justify having an entire church (your cult is actually just you and your buddy from college). So, instead you need some place that is both holy, and practical. But what you’ve found here is perfect. This fantastic Houston apartment complex is exactly what you need.



Apartment Amenities



1-, 2- & 3-bedroom apartments, finished with thoughtful detail



Premium Samsung stainless-steel appliance package



Full-size Samsung washer/dryer in every apartment



Custom shaker-style Mikada cabinetry with stow-away trash can drawer



Two timeless finish packages to choose from



Ivory: Black Pearl Granite counters with white cabinetry, custom metal pendant lights and Carrara Marble backsplash



Flint: White Quartz counters with gray cabinetry, glass globe pendant lights and chevron tile backsplash



Both packages feature a refined bathroom finish with white quartz counters and white cabinetry



Integrated Under-Cabinet LED Lighting in Kitchens



Extended 10-foot ceilings with full LED lighting package throughout



Energy-saving digital, programmable thermostat



Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living rooms



Spacious walk-in closets with extra storage shelf



Community Amenities



Welcoming front porch with rocking chairs and hand-crafted Joggling Board



Innovative Teal System provides immediate, limitless hot water



Pet-friendly community



Valet trash services



Gymnasium with Freedom Climber and Garden views



Spacious Parlor with billiards, community kitchen, fully-equipped coffee station and co-working space



Multi-level, controlled-access parking garage with convenient guest parking and reserved spaces available



ButterflyMX tele-entry system provides intuitive and controlled guest access



Private, climate-controlled storage rooms available



Climate-controlled bicycle room with quick trail access



Loading dock with a pair of move-in storage rooms to uncomplicate your move



Postal Room with Parcel Pending package lockers



Relaxing Aquatics area with pool, outdoor grilling stations and lush landscaping



Tranquil Garden Courtyard with 10-foot crane fountain



Working with us.



We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!