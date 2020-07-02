All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

2121 Pinegate

2121 Pinegate · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Pinegate, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
trash valet
So you&rsquo;ve started a cult. Don&rsquo;t worry. It&rsquo;s not one of those kool-aid, all of your wives are now my wives kind of cults. This one is far more practical. This cult is dedicated to something truly serene and beautiful. Something really worth praising divinity.

Ramen.

Not the cup noodle type, but the real hearty slurp your heart out type. Your noodly acolytes regularly sing the praises of well seasoned fatty pork broth and shun those who slurp in silence. Unfortunately, your group doesn&rsquo;t quite have enough people to justify having an entire church (your cult is actually just you and your buddy from college). So, instead you need some place that is both holy, and practical. But what you&rsquo;ve found here is perfect. This fantastic Houston apartment complex is exactly what you need.

Apartment Amenities

1-, 2- & 3-bedroom apartments, finished with thoughtful detail

Premium Samsung stainless-steel appliance package

Full-size Samsung washer/dryer in every apartment

Custom shaker-style Mikada cabinetry with stow-away trash can drawer

Two timeless finish packages to choose from

Ivory: Black Pearl Granite counters with white cabinetry, custom metal pendant lights and Carrara Marble backsplash

Flint: White Quartz counters with gray cabinetry, glass globe pendant lights and chevron tile backsplash

Both packages feature a refined bathroom finish with white quartz counters and white cabinetry

Integrated Under-Cabinet LED Lighting in Kitchens

Extended 10-foot ceilings with full LED lighting package throughout

Energy-saving digital, programmable thermostat

Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living rooms

Spacious walk-in closets with extra storage shelf

Community Amenities

Welcoming front porch with rocking chairs and hand-crafted Joggling Board

Innovative Teal System provides immediate, limitless hot water

Pet-friendly community

Valet trash services

Gymnasium with Freedom Climber and Garden views

Spacious Parlor with billiards, community kitchen, fully-equipped coffee station and co-working space

Multi-level, controlled-access parking garage with convenient guest parking and reserved spaces available

ButterflyMX tele-entry system provides intuitive and controlled guest access

Private, climate-controlled storage rooms available

Climate-controlled bicycle room with quick trail access

Loading dock with a pair of move-in storage rooms to uncomplicate your move

Postal Room with Parcel Pending package lockers

Relaxing Aquatics area with pool, outdoor grilling stations and lush landscaping

Tranquil Garden Courtyard with 10-foot crane fountain

Working with us.

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we&rsquo;re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It&rsquo;s a problem and we&rsquo;re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We&rsquo;ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you&rsquo;re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we&rsquo;re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Pinegate have any available units?
2121 Pinegate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Pinegate have?
Some of 2121 Pinegate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Pinegate currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Pinegate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Pinegate pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Pinegate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2121 Pinegate offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Pinegate offers parking.
Does 2121 Pinegate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 Pinegate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Pinegate have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Pinegate has a pool.
Does 2121 Pinegate have accessible units?
Yes, 2121 Pinegate has accessible units.
Does 2121 Pinegate have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Pinegate does not have units with dishwashers.

