2121 Pinegate

Amenities
So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those kool-aid, all of your wives are now my wives kind of cults. This one is far more practical. This cult is dedicated to something truly serene and beautiful. Something really worth praising divinity.
Ramen.
Not the cup noodle type, but the real hearty slurp your heart out type. Your noodly acolytes regularly sing the praises of well seasoned fatty pork broth and shun those who slurp in silence. Unfortunately, your group doesn’t quite have enough people to justify having an entire church (your cult is actually just you and your buddy from college). So, instead you need some place that is both holy, and practical. But what you’ve found here is perfect. This fantastic Houston apartment complex is exactly what you need.
Apartment Amenities
1-, 2- & 3-bedroom apartments, finished with thoughtful detail
Premium Samsung stainless-steel appliance package
Full-size Samsung washer/dryer in every apartment
Custom shaker-style Mikada cabinetry with stow-away trash can drawer
Two timeless finish packages to choose from
Ivory: Black Pearl Granite counters with white cabinetry, custom metal pendant lights and Carrara Marble backsplash
Flint: White Quartz counters with gray cabinetry, glass globe pendant lights and chevron tile backsplash
Both packages feature a refined bathroom finish with white quartz counters and white cabinetry
Integrated Under-Cabinet LED Lighting in Kitchens
Extended 10-foot ceilings with full LED lighting package throughout
Energy-saving digital, programmable thermostat
Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living rooms
Spacious walk-in closets with extra storage shelf
Community Amenities
Welcoming front porch with rocking chairs and hand-crafted Joggling Board
Innovative Teal System provides immediate, limitless hot water
Pet-friendly community
Valet trash services
Gymnasium with Freedom Climber and Garden views
Spacious Parlor with billiards, community kitchen, fully-equipped coffee station and co-working space
Multi-level, controlled-access parking garage with convenient guest parking and reserved spaces available
ButterflyMX tele-entry system provides intuitive and controlled guest access
Private, climate-controlled storage rooms available
Climate-controlled bicycle room with quick trail access
Loading dock with a pair of move-in storage rooms to uncomplicate your move
Postal Room with Parcel Pending package lockers
Relaxing Aquatics area with pool, outdoor grilling stations and lush landscaping
Tranquil Garden Courtyard with 10-foot crane fountain
Working with us.
We’re Taco Street Locating. Yes, we’re as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It’s a problem and we’re getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We’ve streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you’re looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we’re free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!