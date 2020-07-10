All apartments in Houston
2106 Silverdale St.
2106 Silverdale St.

2106 Silverdale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Silverdale Street, Houston, TX 77029
Pleasantville Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Eastside Family Home *ALL BILLS INCLUDED* - Property Id: 271255

Family home located within the 610 loop in the Eastside of Houston.

This unique property features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Renovated rental home has brand new electrical, roof, plumbing, as well as a central AC and Heating unit. Kitchen features cabinets, under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections, and ceiling fans throughout the home.

Fully gated property that includes an attached shared 2 carport space. The covered porch can also be utilized as a lounging or entertainment space to enjoy the outdoors. The backyard offers great space to use for activities with your family.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Non-refundable $250 deposit required if pets are approved (exceptions for service animals).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271255
Property Id 271255

(RLNE5860632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Silverdale St. have any available units?
2106 Silverdale St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Silverdale St. have?
Some of 2106 Silverdale St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Silverdale St. currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Silverdale St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Silverdale St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Silverdale St. is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Silverdale St. offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Silverdale St. offers parking.
Does 2106 Silverdale St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Silverdale St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Silverdale St. have a pool?
No, 2106 Silverdale St. does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Silverdale St. have accessible units?
No, 2106 Silverdale St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Silverdale St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Silverdale St. does not have units with dishwashers.

