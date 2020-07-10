2106 Silverdale St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Eastside Family Home *ALL BILLS INCLUDED* - Property Id: 271255



Family home located within the 610 loop in the Eastside of Houston.



This unique property features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Renovated rental home has brand new electrical, roof, plumbing, as well as a central AC and Heating unit. Kitchen features cabinets, under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer connections, and ceiling fans throughout the home.



Fully gated property that includes an attached shared 2 carport space. The covered porch can also be utilized as a lounging or entertainment space to enjoy the outdoors. The backyard offers great space to use for activities with your family.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Non-refundable $250 deposit required if pets are approved (exceptions for service animals).

