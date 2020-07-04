21030 Sun Creek Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable gated community of Mason Creek Village! Located in the heart of Katy, this home is move-in ready & offers low-maintenance living! Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by beautiful archways & crown molding, & gorgeous laminate flooring! The downstairs family room has tons of natural light & direct access to your private back patio! Gourmet Chef's island kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & tons of cabinet space! Modern open-concept floorplan between kitchen & family room. Breakfast area is surrounded by windows & offers views of your backyard. Spacious master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom retreat w/dual vanities, full-sized garden tub, & a separate walk-in shower! HUGE master closet with built-ins! Both secondary bedrooms upstairs are generously sized. Private backyard w/extended patio, mature trees, & direct access to the Mason Creek biking and hiking trails! Enclosed garage!