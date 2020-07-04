All apartments in Houston
21030 Sun Creek Drive

Location

21030 Sun Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bed/2 bath home in the highly desirable gated community of Mason Creek Village! Located in the heart of Katy, this home is move-in ready & offers low-maintenance living! Upon entering, you are immediately greeted by beautiful archways & crown molding, & gorgeous laminate flooring! The downstairs family room has tons of natural light & direct access to your private back patio! Gourmet Chef's island kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & tons of cabinet space! Modern open-concept floorplan between kitchen & family room. Breakfast area is surrounded by windows & offers views of your backyard. Spacious master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom retreat w/dual vanities, full-sized garden tub, & a separate walk-in shower! HUGE master closet with built-ins! Both secondary bedrooms upstairs are generously sized. Private backyard w/extended patio, mature trees, & direct access to the Mason Creek biking and hiking trails! Enclosed garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21030 Sun Creek Drive have any available units?
21030 Sun Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21030 Sun Creek Drive have?
Some of 21030 Sun Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21030 Sun Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21030 Sun Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21030 Sun Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21030 Sun Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 21030 Sun Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21030 Sun Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 21030 Sun Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21030 Sun Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21030 Sun Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 21030 Sun Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21030 Sun Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 21030 Sun Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 21030 Sun Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21030 Sun Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

