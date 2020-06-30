All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 20815 Westfield Grove Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
20815 Westfield Grove Place
Last updated March 25 2019 at 4:37 PM

20815 Westfield Grove Place

20815 Westfield Grove Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20815 Westfield Grove Pl, Houston, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
new construction
2019 Built New Construction, never live in. Find everything ever wanted in the desirable community of The Meadows at Westfield Village. With easy access to the Grand Parkway and I-10, commuters enjoy proximity to multiple employment centers. Students attend the highly-acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. Very beautiful and cozy new home, ready to move in. One spacious story home with 4 bedroom and 2 full baths. A gorgeous open concept kitchen. The living room is amazing in size. A lot of windows are in the house and have good views. House is located in front of the playground great for a new family and kids. Explore nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment at Grand Morton Town Center. Spend family time outdoors at the community park, playground, and covered pavilion. New Refrigerator, new stove, new cooking top ,new disposal, new microwave and new blinds are supplied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20815 Westfield Grove Place have any available units?
20815 Westfield Grove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20815 Westfield Grove Place have?
Some of 20815 Westfield Grove Place's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20815 Westfield Grove Place currently offering any rent specials?
20815 Westfield Grove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20815 Westfield Grove Place pet-friendly?
No, 20815 Westfield Grove Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 20815 Westfield Grove Place offer parking?
Yes, 20815 Westfield Grove Place offers parking.
Does 20815 Westfield Grove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20815 Westfield Grove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20815 Westfield Grove Place have a pool?
No, 20815 Westfield Grove Place does not have a pool.
Does 20815 Westfield Grove Place have accessible units?
No, 20815 Westfield Grove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20815 Westfield Grove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20815 Westfield Grove Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston