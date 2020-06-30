20815 Westfield Grove Place

Amenities

2019 Built New Construction, never live in. Find everything ever wanted in the desirable community of The Meadows at Westfield Village. With easy access to the Grand Parkway and I-10, commuters enjoy proximity to multiple employment centers. Students attend the highly-acclaimed Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. Very beautiful and cozy new home, ready to move in. One spacious story home with 4 bedroom and 2 full baths. A gorgeous open concept kitchen. The living room is amazing in size. A lot of windows are in the house and have good views. House is located in front of the playground great for a new family and kids. Explore nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment at Grand Morton Town Center. Spend family time outdoors at the community park, playground, and covered pavilion. New Refrigerator, new stove, new cooking top ,new disposal, new microwave and new blinds are supplied.