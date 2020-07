Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

The Wilshire is the newest high-rise within walking distance to the River Oaks District. This Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, wood floors in every room. German SieMatic cabinets, sealed porcelain counter tops, Wolf appliances, Sub Zero fridge and freezer, wine cooler, includes washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces. Schedule an appointment TODAY!!