2047 Palm Forest Lane

Inspired by the beautiful villas of Tuscany, this AMAZING home offers Upscale Luxury living on the Lake in a premier Gated Community. Who wouldn't want to live in this beautiful Villa like surrounding nestled on the water's edge where you're greeted every morning w/ the lake outside your front door. The Luscious landscaping welcomes you inside this beautifully updated home w/ Soaring Ceilings, a Fabulous Focal dual-sided fireplace, custom plantation shutters, and Custom Artistic lighting. The Chef's Kitchen offers an enormous pantry, Stunning Stainless and Gorgeous Granite, along with endless counter space and a sit up bar for entertaining crowds both large and small. Other Amenities include a water softener, & a Summer Kitchen for the outdoor chef in you. In front, the walking trails around the home offer a quiet place to exercise and relax. Every bedroom boasts a view of the lake, so you always feel like you're on vacation. Come and experience Luxurious Lakeside Living. Never Flooded. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view, please contact Genevieve Rowland, 281-904-7014, genevieve@rowland-properties.com.