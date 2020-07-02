All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2047 Palm Forest Lane

2047 Palm Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2047 Palm Forest Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Inspired by the beautiful villas of Tuscany, this AMAZING home offers Upscale Luxury living on the Lake in a premier Gated Community. Who wouldn't want to live in this beautiful Villa like surrounding nestled on the water's edge where you're greeted every morning w/ the lake outside your front door. The Luscious landscaping welcomes you inside this beautifully updated home w/ Soaring Ceilings, a Fabulous Focal dual-sided fireplace, custom plantation shutters, and Custom Artistic lighting. The Chef's Kitchen offers an enormous pantry, Stunning Stainless and Gorgeous Granite, along with endless counter space and a sit up bar for entertaining crowds both large and small. Other Amenities include a water softener, & a Summer Kitchen for the outdoor chef in you. In front, the walking trails around the home offer a quiet place to exercise and relax. Every bedroom boasts a view of the lake, so you always feel like you're on vacation. Come and experience Luxurious Lakeside Living. Never Flooded. For more information or to schedule an appointment to view, please contact Genevieve Rowland, 281-904-7014, genevieve@rowland-properties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Palm Forest Lane have any available units?
2047 Palm Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 Palm Forest Lane have?
Some of 2047 Palm Forest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 Palm Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Palm Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Palm Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2047 Palm Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2047 Palm Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2047 Palm Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 2047 Palm Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2047 Palm Forest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Palm Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 2047 Palm Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Palm Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2047 Palm Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Palm Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 Palm Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.

