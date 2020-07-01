2044 Addison Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Fully furnished rental-(Unfurnished avaialbel also) in the heart of Houston Medical Center, MD Anderson, Rice University and Rice Village . This charming 2 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath home has a huge Primary suite located on the 1st floor with a door overlooking the pool and the tropical backyard. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with a full bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the house. Acclaimed Roberts Elementary is a 6 minute walk and Pershing Middle School is a 9 minute drive.HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE AUGUST 1st, EITHER FULLY FURNISHED AT $5400 OR UNFURNISHED AT $5200(HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED).