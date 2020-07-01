All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2044 Addison Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2044 Addison Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:57 PM

2044 Addison Road

2044 Addison Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2044 Addison Road, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Fully furnished rental-(Unfurnished avaialbel also) in the heart of Houston Medical Center, MD Anderson, Rice University and Rice Village . This charming 2 story, 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bath home has a huge Primary suite located on the 1st floor with a door overlooking the pool and the tropical backyard. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms with a full bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the house. Acclaimed Roberts Elementary is a 6 minute walk and Pershing Middle School is a 9 minute drive.HOUSE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE AUGUST 1st, EITHER FULLY FURNISHED AT $5400 OR UNFURNISHED AT $5200(HOUSE IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 Addison Road have any available units?
2044 Addison Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 Addison Road have?
Some of 2044 Addison Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 Addison Road currently offering any rent specials?
2044 Addison Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 Addison Road pet-friendly?
No, 2044 Addison Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2044 Addison Road offer parking?
Yes, 2044 Addison Road offers parking.
Does 2044 Addison Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 Addison Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 Addison Road have a pool?
Yes, 2044 Addison Road has a pool.
Does 2044 Addison Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2044 Addison Road has accessible units.
Does 2044 Addison Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 Addison Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandler Park Apartment Homes
1950 Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77077
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Dorchester
4011 Galveston Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston