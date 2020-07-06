All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 20323 Allegro Shores Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
20323 Allegro Shores Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20323 Allegro Shores Lane

20323 Allegro Shores Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20323 Allegro Shores Lane, Houston, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
High and dry during Harvey! Waterfront property on a cul-de-sac street comes with bulkhead & boat dock and cover patio to enjoy the lake view. Huge high ceilings living room with fire place, plenty of natural light, and wall of windows to view the lake. Kitchen comes with a large island, walk-in panty, and plenty of cabinet space. Master down for privacy with double sinks in master bath. Game room up, 2 living areas down with formal dinning, very spacious to entertain family and guests. Plenty of storage spaces throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20323 Allegro Shores Lane have any available units?
20323 Allegro Shores Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20323 Allegro Shores Lane have?
Some of 20323 Allegro Shores Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20323 Allegro Shores Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20323 Allegro Shores Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20323 Allegro Shores Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20323 Allegro Shores Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 20323 Allegro Shores Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20323 Allegro Shores Lane offers parking.
Does 20323 Allegro Shores Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20323 Allegro Shores Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20323 Allegro Shores Lane have a pool?
No, 20323 Allegro Shores Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20323 Allegro Shores Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 20323 Allegro Shores Lane has accessible units.
Does 20323 Allegro Shores Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20323 Allegro Shores Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston