Houston, TX
2026 Portsmouth St
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:47 AM

2026 Portsmouth St

2026 Portsmouth Street · No Longer Available
Location

2026 Portsmouth Street, Houston, TX 77098
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Totally redone brick bungalow with soft decorator colors. Stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops & slate back splash. Eat in kitchen with built-ins. Good closet space. Recently redone hardwoods, travertine bath and crown molding throughout. Double sink bath with granite countertops. Prestigious location within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nice yard. Wrought iron driveway gate. Brand new efficient ac/furnace. Major appliances included. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Portsmouth St have any available units?
2026 Portsmouth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Portsmouth St have?
Some of 2026 Portsmouth St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Portsmouth St currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Portsmouth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Portsmouth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Portsmouth St is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Portsmouth St offer parking?
No, 2026 Portsmouth St does not offer parking.
Does 2026 Portsmouth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Portsmouth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Portsmouth St have a pool?
No, 2026 Portsmouth St does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Portsmouth St have accessible units?
No, 2026 Portsmouth St does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Portsmouth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Portsmouth St does not have units with dishwashers.

