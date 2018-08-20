2026 Portsmouth St

Amenities

Totally redone brick bungalow with soft decorator colors. Stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops & slate back splash. Eat in kitchen with built-ins. Good closet space. Recently redone hardwoods, travertine bath and crown molding throughout. Double sink bath with granite countertops. Prestigious location within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nice yard. Wrought iron driveway gate. Brand new efficient ac/furnace. Major appliances included. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Air filters delivered to your front door**ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **NO SECURITY DEPOSIT PROGRAM** Ask how to qualify!!!