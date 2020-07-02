2014 MYSTIC ARBOR Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Meditarranean Residence at the Magnificent Lakes of Parkway manned gated community. Property offers a stunning curb appeal and an open floor layout with lots of natural light. Great location just across the street from Opal lake and walking trail, you cannot beat this setting. Features living area with double height ceiling, study, 2 car garage, gourmet kitchen open to breakfast room and access to lush landscaped backyard and covered pergola, Master Bedroom offers a spa retreat bathroom and conveniently attached to utility room, at second floor huge game room plus 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. Great location!