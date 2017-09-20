2014 Ebony Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Oak Forest traditional on an over-sized lot has been thoughtfully re envisioned with a light and bright open concept layout to meet modern needs. Inviting front porch overlooks lush lawn & mature trees. Sweeping open layout of living, dining and kitchen maximizes square footage, is full of natural light, and is ideal for entertaining. Gray wood look tile flows throughout the home for continuity and low maintenance/low allergen living. Dream kitchen boasts white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash & bar seating. Three spacious bedrooms share an impeccably remodeled bath with tub/shower combination featuring mosaic accent tile. Single car garage & long drive offer ample parking. Park-like backyard offers a peaceful retreat from the city & has a large shed for storage or a workshop. TC Jester Hike & Bike trails, dog park, playground, city pool and sports fields are just down the street from this exceptionally remodeled home.