Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

2014 Ebony Lane

2014 Ebony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Ebony Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Oak Forest traditional on an over-sized lot has been thoughtfully re envisioned with a light and bright open concept layout to meet modern needs. Inviting front porch overlooks lush lawn & mature trees. Sweeping open layout of living, dining and kitchen maximizes square footage, is full of natural light, and is ideal for entertaining. Gray wood look tile flows throughout the home for continuity and low maintenance/low allergen living. Dream kitchen boasts white shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, subway tile backsplash & bar seating. Three spacious bedrooms share an impeccably remodeled bath with tub/shower combination featuring mosaic accent tile. Single car garage & long drive offer ample parking. Park-like backyard offers a peaceful retreat from the city & has a large shed for storage or a workshop. TC Jester Hike & Bike trails, dog park, playground, city pool and sports fields are just down the street from this exceptionally remodeled home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Ebony Lane have any available units?
2014 Ebony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Ebony Lane have?
Some of 2014 Ebony Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Ebony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Ebony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Ebony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Ebony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Ebony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Ebony Lane offers parking.
Does 2014 Ebony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Ebony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Ebony Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Ebony Lane has a pool.
Does 2014 Ebony Lane have accessible units?
No, 2014 Ebony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Ebony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Ebony Lane has units with dishwashers.

