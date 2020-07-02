2011 Westheimer Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly valet service yoga

Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77098 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/24/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Re-invent Your Lifestyle! Re-invent Your World! • Live at the epicenter of all that's exciting about Houston • Chic granite counters, breakfast bar & pendant lighting • Designer flooring-stained concrete, hardwood, travertine • Roman tubs, washer/dryer & solar shades in every home • Book massage room, come for coffee or use onsite ATM • Complimentary Yoga Mon-Wed 6:15pm to 7:15pm • Soak in the sun at our refreshing pool in the bbq plaza • Or take an evening dip in pool with fountains & fireplace • Onsite fitness center open 24/7 - free weights & classes • Valet dry cleaning service from Men's Warehouse [ Published 26-Sep-19 / ID 3191053 ]