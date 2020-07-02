All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2011 Eagle Street

2011 Eagle Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Eagle Falls Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK RAN ON ALL APPLICANTS ONCE A FULL APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED, NO EXCEPTIONS.Sophisticated modern townhouse with lots of natural light and upgraded details. Beautiful BAMBOO WOOD flooring with a floating staircase leads you from the 1st floor to the open living space on the 2nd floor. The kitchen impresses with Nano Glass counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and Spanish and Italian title work. This 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse has 2 Masters, along with plenty of furnished closet space. You will love getting to relax on your personal rooftop terrace that has a panoramic view of Downtown Houston. This is in a prime location that is only minutes away from Downtown, Midtown, the Galleria, the Medical Center and much more! Also, you will have an attached 2-car garage making parking a breeze! ***LOCATED MINUTES AWAY FROM HOUSTON'S UPCOMING INNOVATION DISTRICT (planned to open in 2020 see plans in photos)***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Eagle Street have any available units?
2011 Eagle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Eagle Street have?
Some of 2011 Eagle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Eagle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Eagle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Eagle Street pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Eagle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2011 Eagle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Eagle Street offers parking.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Eagle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have a pool?
No, 2011 Eagle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2011 Eagle Street has accessible units.
Does 2011 Eagle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Eagle Street has units with dishwashers.

