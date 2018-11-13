All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 16 2019 at 5:12 PM

2011 Du Barry Lane

2011 Du Barry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Du Barry Lane, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Impeccably remodeled three bedroom open concept ranch in Oak Forest features a gourmet island kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating peninsula open to expansive living/dining room overlooking the lush backyard. Three spacious light filled bedrooms offer ample closet space and share a spa like bath with tub/shower combination. Low maintenance wood look flooring, crown molding and blinds throughout. Attached single car garage with w/d hook-ups and built-in storage. Covered back patio overlooks large fenced backyard with storage shed. Rare opportunity for a seamlessly remodeled home with high end finishes & charming details in an incredible location close to everything! Hike & bike trails conveniently located just down the street. Easy access to 610, 290, I10 and lots of restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the area. Ready for immediate move-in with washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Du Barry Lane have any available units?
2011 Du Barry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Du Barry Lane have?
Some of 2011 Du Barry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Du Barry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Du Barry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Du Barry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Du Barry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2011 Du Barry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Du Barry Lane offers parking.
Does 2011 Du Barry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Du Barry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Du Barry Lane have a pool?
No, 2011 Du Barry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Du Barry Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2011 Du Barry Lane has accessible units.
Does 2011 Du Barry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Du Barry Lane has units with dishwashers.

