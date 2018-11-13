2011 Du Barry Lane

Amenities

Impeccably remodeled three bedroom open concept ranch in Oak Forest features a gourmet island kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating peninsula open to expansive living/dining room overlooking the lush backyard. Three spacious light filled bedrooms offer ample closet space and share a spa like bath with tub/shower combination. Low maintenance wood look flooring, crown molding and blinds throughout. Attached single car garage with w/d hook-ups and built-in storage. Covered back patio overlooks large fenced backyard with storage shed. Rare opportunity for a seamlessly remodeled home with high end finishes & charming details in an incredible location close to everything! Hike & bike trails conveniently located just down the street. Easy access to 610, 290, I10 and lots of restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the area. Ready for immediate move-in with washer and dryer included!