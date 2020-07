Amenities

If location is what you are looking for, this bungalow, with recent paint inside and out, furnished with stove, refrigerator and breakfast table having four chairs and cushions is your new home. If you like retro deco , this is it. Hardwoods in all area except kitchen adding to the charm. A private patio area to enjoy at any time.