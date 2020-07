Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Story townhouse in gated community with great downtown views. This townhouse offers, a small private community with spectacular views. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms open floor-plan living, dining, with lots of natural lighting. Fantastic LOCATION close to ALL major freeways, and the convenient city living. Minutes away from Downtown, Med Center, and walking distance to Emancipation park. Close to TSU, University of Houston, and UHD.