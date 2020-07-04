Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/533d3af053 ---- Perfect location! Welcome to 2003 Lake Creek located in the North Woodland Hills area in Kingwood. Nestled on a corner lot yet not exposed to heavy traffic. This lovely single story home has it all! With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and ample closet space throughout, this 1,500 square foot home boasts the perfect space. Includes formal dining room, living area, brick fireplace, and laundry room with hook ups. Kitchen is updated with fixtures, appliances, and stylish backsplash. The detached car garage has plenty of space for 2 cars or can be utilized numerous way. The spacious backyard is securely fenced and gated as well. Apply now!