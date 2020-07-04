All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2003 Lake Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2003 Lake Creek
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:14 PM

2003 Lake Creek

2003 Lake Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2003 Lake Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77339

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/533d3af053 ---- Perfect location! Welcome to 2003 Lake Creek located in the North Woodland Hills area in Kingwood. Nestled on a corner lot yet not exposed to heavy traffic. This lovely single story home has it all! With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and ample closet space throughout, this 1,500 square foot home boasts the perfect space. Includes formal dining room, living area, brick fireplace, and laundry room with hook ups. Kitchen is updated with fixtures, appliances, and stylish backsplash. The detached car garage has plenty of space for 2 cars or can be utilized numerous way. The spacious backyard is securely fenced and gated as well. Apply now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Lake Creek have any available units?
2003 Lake Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Lake Creek have?
Some of 2003 Lake Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Lake Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Lake Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Lake Creek pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Lake Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2003 Lake Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Lake Creek offers parking.
Does 2003 Lake Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Lake Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Lake Creek have a pool?
No, 2003 Lake Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Lake Creek have accessible units?
No, 2003 Lake Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Lake Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Lake Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
The Graham Apartment Homes
250 Uvalde Rd
Houston, TX 77015
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77063
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston