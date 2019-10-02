195 W Gray St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Go on, don’t be timid. Yes, this excellently Houston apartment is speaking to you. Your soul even. Through some mythical soul-binding connection, these pictures of bedrooms and pools and various modern apartment amenities are connecting to on a level you have not experienced since your first love. The spacious floorplans give you plenty of space to open up your heart to the kind of love you’ve only read about in Oprah-recommended self help books. Serious s*#&$. Come check it out already!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Dolce Midtown is designed to bring the city&rsquo



Best to your doorstep



It’ s more than just a place to live- it&rsquo



Style and convenience have been designed into every aspect of this exciting new residence



Resort-style pool with cabanas



The latest in outdoor living amenities such as entertaining areas with stainless steel grills



Fountain-enhanced pools with loungers and contemporary styled furnishings



All surrounded by lush



Lavish landscaping



Residents here enjoy apartment homes with the latest in designer appliances and finishes



Units range from 713 square feet to over 1,100 square feet



Plans feature one- and two-bedroom homes and include assigned garage parking for all residents



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Outdoor Dining Lounge



Fitness Center



Resort Style Pool



Attached Garage Parking



Assigned Parking



_______________________________________



Need a new apartment?



We are Taco Street Locating. We are an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we are free to work with. How cool is that?