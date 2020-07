Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

60's modern with extremely rare high ceiling. You just don't get a home like this in these mid-century neighborhoods often. Light and bright with cool upgrades: Stained concrete, stainless appliances, glass mosaic, over sized sink, custom lighting and more. All this minutes from endless shopping and dining in the CityCentre, Town and Country and Memorial City Area. Spring Branch West is one of the hottest communities and this extremely livable home is a rare find.