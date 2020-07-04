All apartments in Houston
1907 Chew Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:18 AM

1907 Chew Street

1907 Chew Street · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Chew Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/949094?source=marketing

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1524
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: WAIT! LOOK NO FURTHER! This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath is the home you've been looking for! With recently installed appliances, flooring, a fresh coat of paint, the works! Located near downtown. Spacious bedrooms & an open living room area. DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! PRICED TO LEASE FAST!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Chew Street have any available units?
1907 Chew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1907 Chew Street currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Chew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Chew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Chew Street is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Chew Street offer parking?
No, 1907 Chew Street does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Chew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Chew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Chew Street have a pool?
No, 1907 Chew Street does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Chew Street have accessible units?
No, 1907 Chew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Chew Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Chew Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Chew Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1907 Chew Street has units with air conditioning.

