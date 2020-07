Amenities

Fabulous Brand New! Never lived in Townhome. Conveniently located, minutes from DFW Airport! Walking distance to shopping and restaurants.The three bedrooms upstairs are all spacious with large closets. Kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. HOA will take care of the front and backyard.