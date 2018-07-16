1900 Mason Street

Amenities

Enjoy the inner loop life in this impeccable contemporary property in the Montrose/Midtown area! Easy access to trendy restaurants, cafes, bars, sports and concert venues, and beautiful Buffalo Bayou park! High ceilings, lots of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, wine cooler w/bar area, Bosch and Maytag appliances, large kitchen island great for meal prep and entertaining and each bedroom has an ensuite bath. Master bath features 2 sinks, jetted tub, sep shower, walk in closets, Kohler vessel sinks, contemporary fixtures. Washer/Dryer included! Beautiful big rooftop deck with downtown views, an amazing space for barbecues and enjoying friends. 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Huge attic with lots of extra storage space. Convenient USB outlets throughout. No carpet. Roommates and pets welcomed.