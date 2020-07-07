1900 Bay Area Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool

2-story townhome in quiet condo community right in the heart of Clear Lake City. 2 bedrooms with big walk-in closets and 2 full baths upstairs, with open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen area + 1/2 bath and Laundry area downstairs. Freshly painted interior with engineered wood floors throughout. Cozy up to the fireplace in winter and enjoy the breezy sunshine on the balcony and deck in the summer. Extra interior storage closets and another one outside off the enclosed back patio. 2 covered parking spaces located just outside back fence gate. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave are included. Property amenities include 2 pools, community room in club house, and exercise room. Nearby in the neighborhood you'll find excellent CCISD schools, University of Houston Clear Lake, NASA, Armand Bayou, Bay Area Park, Discovery Green's walking paths and large open fields, water sports, biking trails, restaurants, shopping and more.