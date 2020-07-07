All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1900 Bay Area Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1900 Bay Area Boulevard
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:14 PM

1900 Bay Area Boulevard

1900 Bay Area Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Clear Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1900 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston, TX 77058
Clear Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
2-story townhome in quiet condo community right in the heart of Clear Lake City. 2 bedrooms with big walk-in closets and 2 full baths upstairs, with open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen area + 1/2 bath and Laundry area downstairs. Freshly painted interior with engineered wood floors throughout. Cozy up to the fireplace in winter and enjoy the breezy sunshine on the balcony and deck in the summer. Extra interior storage closets and another one outside off the enclosed back patio. 2 covered parking spaces located just outside back fence gate. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and microwave are included. Property amenities include 2 pools, community room in club house, and exercise room. Nearby in the neighborhood you'll find excellent CCISD schools, University of Houston Clear Lake, NASA, Armand Bayou, Bay Area Park, Discovery Green's walking paths and large open fields, water sports, biking trails, restaurants, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Bay Area Boulevard have any available units?
1900 Bay Area Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Bay Area Boulevard have?
Some of 1900 Bay Area Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Bay Area Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Bay Area Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Bay Area Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Bay Area Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1900 Bay Area Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Bay Area Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1900 Bay Area Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 Bay Area Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Bay Area Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Bay Area Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1900 Bay Area Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 1900 Bay Area Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 1900 Bay Area Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Bay Area Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
M5250
5250 Brownway St
Houston, TX 77056
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Memorial West
14900 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston