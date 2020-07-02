Amenities

1850 Old Main Street, Houston, TX 77030 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. As the warm delicious chocolate chip cookie from that hip bakery down the road slowly crumbles its way into my belly (and heart), I think about all the inspirational things I can say about this glorious apartment. I don’t even know where to start? Is it the floor to ceiling windows granting you near infinite access to the glorious Houston skyline. What about the deliciously spacious dinner party approved kitchen area? Or perhaps it’s the grand balconies from where you will contemplate your next million dollar business idea? I don’t know. What I do know however, is that my delicious cookie is almost done. Which means I have to wrap this up and tell you to come check out this apartment. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities GE® appliances Delta® plumbing fixtures and faucets Big-Ass® Haiku fans in bedrooms and living rooms Quartz counters in the kitchen Tile backsplash in kitchen Under mount sinks Under cabinet lighting Glass shower enclosures Illuminated bathroom mirror Quartz backsplash in bathroom and powder rooms Large format tile on bathroom floor and walls Beverage refrigerators (in select units) Engineered wood flooring Viking® appliances in kitchen Brizo® plumbing fixtures and faucets Big-Ass® Haiku Wi-Fi enabled "Smart-Home" fans in bedrooms and living rooms Quartz counters in kitchen Tile backsplash in kitchen Under mount sinks Under cabinet lighting Glass shower enclosures Illuminated bathroom mirror Quartz backsplash in bathroom and powder room Large format tile on bathroom floor and walls Beverage refrigerators Engineered wood flooring ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Clubroom with billiards, bar and lounge Wellness destination inclusive of spin, yoga, Pilates, free weights, cardio machines, and lounge Shared business workspace with private offices, computer, and printer Outdoor terrace with welcoming landscaping and soothing water fountain Two outdoor gourmet kitchens with grills, refrigerators and sink Dog walking area Dramatic infinity edge pool Sun-ledge tanning areas Personal outdoor cabanas Outdoor gourmet kitchen with grills, refrigerator and sink Sky Club with lounge, bar and luxe dining area Catering kitchen Valet parking 24hr concierge service Package acceptance =========================== Working with us. We’re Taco Street Houston. We’re a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We’ve made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we’ve agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We’re sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it’s awesome. Anyways, let us know what you’re looking for in a new apartment and we’ll take care of the rest. Plus, we’re free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain). [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057285 ]