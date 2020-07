Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the envy of the street to rent this home ONLY for $1550. Immaculate and spacious 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home boasting 1690sqft living space. 2015 built and carefully maintained. Open kitchen style, big backyard, two car garage and more. 15 mins to uptown, 13 mins to the medical center, walking distance to Houston Sports Park, and close to highway! Don't miss out this great opportunity!