Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Wonderfully maintained updated two story townhouse with one attached car garage in the heart of the Galleria area. Features include: 2 spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom, hardwood & tile flooring, updated kitchen with ample cabinetry, open living/dining area, and all appliances are included (refrigerator, microwave, washer & dryer). Utilities included: Water/Sewer, Trash Pickup, & Yard Maintenance. Property is ready for immediate move-in. No pets allowed.